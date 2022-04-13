The Dystopian Future Where Women—and Men—Just Don’t Want Children
Most of the baby strollers my family observed on vacation in Savannah, Georgia were not transporting babies. Instead, couples perambulated about the city with . . . dogs. By the end of our vacation, we had counted more than 200 different dogs in strollers across the city. Seeing an actual baby in a stroller proved to be the exception, not the rule. The U.S. birthrate has fallen by about 20 percent since 2007, and shows no signs of recovering.
Read More...
Leave Your Comment