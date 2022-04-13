THE WAR IN THE SOUTHWEST: The Line of the Charleston and Memphis Railroad in Our Possession; Further Details of the Great Battle at Pittsburgh Landing (4/13/1862)

WASHINGTON, Saturday, April 12. The Secretary of War has received information that Huntsville, Ala., was occupied yesterday by Gen. MITCHELL, without much resistance. Two hundred prisoners were taken; also fifteen locomotives and a large amount of rolling stock. The news of the capture of Huntsville is of greater importance to the Government than at first appears. Efforts have been making for a longtime to cut the railroad leading from Richmond to the West. It was expected that we should be able to do this at Knoxville, in Tennessee, and more recently at Salem, in Virginia, but the news of to-day...



