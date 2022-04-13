There May Be Precious Gems In Uranus

April 13, 2022

Uranus is capable of making it rain diamonds, and that's no joke. Along with Neptune, the two planets, referred to as ice giants, have temperatures and pressures that are so excessive it causes intense physical reactions. In order for a diamond to form, it requires a combination of events to occur, according to a new research paper released on Nature Communications. First, it requires having a supply of carbon dioxide available, and then heating that to a temperature of roughly 4,730 degrees Celsius (8,450 degrees Fahrenheit). This will enable the hydrocarbon to separate into its basic elements of hydrogen and...



