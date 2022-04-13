Trump’s Wizardry in Oz Endorsement

April 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Pro-China Dave McCormick currently holds a narrow lead in the polls for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. This primary is on May 17, and it is pivotal both for retaking GOP control of the Senate and for winning that state’s 19 electoral votes in 2024. McCormick, a former Jeb Bush supporter who made his fortune running a Connecticut-based hedge fund, has already spent millions to attain 21% support in the fractured race. He even hired several of President Trump’s former White House aides in an effort to bolster his support in the state he left behind as a...



Read More...