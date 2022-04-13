Ukraine-Russia Set To Fight Largest Tank Battle in Europe Since World War 2

April 13, 2022

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has warned that Europe is about to witness the biggest tank battle on the continent since World War II. In a speech during a press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Monday, Morawiecki said a tank battle in Ukraine is "imminent," as reported by Bloomberg. Morawiecki then called for EU member states to offer more military support to Kyiv, as international observers expect Russia to launch an attack in the eastern region of Donbas soon. "The most decisive battle is about to begin, and at the same time the largest tank battle...



