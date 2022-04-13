Unknown patriots liquidated 70 occupiers in Melitopol – intelligence

In Melitopol, temporarily occupied by Russian fascists, the resistance forces eliminated 70 invaders. Among the annihilated occupiers were "Kadyrovites" This was reported in the press center of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. It is noted that unknown patriots "hunt" the invaders at night when they go on patrol during curfew. The occupiers carefully conceal information about the exact number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukrainians and the circumstances of their death. The GUR noted that the cause of death of the invaders going out on night patrols is mainly knife and gunshot wounds. "There...



