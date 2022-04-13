Viral Video: Bird Appears To Poop On US President Joe Biden During His Inflation Speech In Iowa

April 13, 2022

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday received an unwelcomed surprise in Iowa when a bird appeared to poop on his suit as he delivered his speech on inflation and the state of the American economy. According to a viral video on social media, Mr Biden was unveiling plans to trim gas prices and “putting rural America at the centre of our efforts to build a future that's made in America” when a white substance fell on his jacket - right above his American flag pin. “It's about being made in America,” the US President said moments prior to the poop...



