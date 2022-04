Why George H.W. Bush’s Single Term Should Worry Joe Biden

April 13, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The President was riding high. The American public had rallied behind him to support direct military intervention for a country invaded by its neighbor, to back the still-nascent democracy in Eastern Europe, and to cool tensions with a Cold War rival. These days, President Joe Biden must be mighty jealous of President George H.W. Bush.



