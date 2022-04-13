Woman wearing ‘Mother of the Year’ shirt arrested after vicious attack on female umpire following kids’ softball game

VIDEO HERE: https://www.wlbt.com/2022/04/12/woman-arrested-after-umpire-is-punched-12-year-old-softball-game-laurel/ Authorities arrested a woman wearing a “Mother of the Year” shirt after she reportedly attacked a female umpire after a kids’ softball game in Mississippi on Saturday. What are the details? Police said that Kiara Nichelle Thomas punched umpire Kristi Moore in the face after a youth softball game. The attack left Moore with bruising, abrasions, and a black eye. Thomas, according to reports, was previously asked to leave the youth game for screaming profanities. She reportedly waited for the game to end and carried out her attack when Moore exited the field. What else is there...



