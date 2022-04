Yellen to China: Help stop Russia's war in Ukraine or lose standing in the world

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - China should help end Russia's "heinous war" in Ukraine or face a loss of its standing in the world, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday, warning that those who seek to undermine Western sanctions face economic consequences. Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Alistair Bell Video at link



