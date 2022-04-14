Alabama School District Caves to Atheists, Bans Prayers at Football Games

April 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

There are two beloved traditions in the Deep South: Friday night football and Sunday morning church. God and the Gridiron are the official religions of the South. How can we forget that great inspirational song, “Dropkick Me Jesus Through the Goalposts of Life?” And it’s not uncommon to hear a preacher deliver an invocation from the memorial press box just before the marching band delivers a rip-roaring rendition of the national anthem. They’ve been following that sacred playbook for decades in Jefferson County, Alabama. But not anymore. The Freedom From Religion Foundation, a Wisconsin-based group of atheists, agnostics and free-thinkers,...



Read More...