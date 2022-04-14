Behar: ‘Supreme Court Is Poised to Pass a Bill’ Making New York an Open Carry State

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that “the Supreme Court is poised to pass a bill,” making New York State an open-carry state, seeming to confuse the legislative and judicial branches of the U.S. government. Behar referenced the Supreme Court potentially ruling to overturn a New York 1913 gun control law that limits the ability to legally carry a concealed gun in public spaces.



