[Catholic Caucus] How His Passion and Death Become Ours

April 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

St. John’s account of the Passion begins by drawing us into the mind and heart of Jesus: “[He] knew that his hour had come to pass from this world to the Father. He loved his own in the world and he loved them to the end.” Jesus is God the Son, sent by the Father to accomplish the Trinity’s eternal plan of wedding humanity to Himself despite our sinful betrayals. (Is. 62:5)For as a young man marries a virgin, so shall your sons marry you, and as the bridegroom rejoices over the bride, so shall your God rejoice over you....



Read More...