Charles Herbster accuses Republican rivals of dirty tricks after report of sexual misconduct

April 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster and his campaign called accusations against him of sexual assault "libelous" and "100% false" in a statement Thursday afternoon, and accused political rivals Jim Pillen and Pete Ricketts of political dirty tricks. A report published Thursday by the Nebraska Examiner said eight women, including state Sen. Julie Slama, have alleged Herbster of sexual misconduct, with all of the incidents happening between 2017 and 2022. Slama confirmed the Examiner's account in a statement Thursday morning, saying she was touched inappropriately by Herbster during a Republican event in 2019.“I indirectly referenced the assault in a February 2022...



Read More...