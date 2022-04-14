Early Person of Interest, Not Frank James, Known Previously to FBI: Source

April 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A federal law enforcement source told Newsweek that early on the investigation of Tuesday morning's Brooklyn subway attack, authorities were looking at a different person of interest that was entered into the Guardian lead system. The NYPD have apprehended a different suspect, 62-year-old Frank R. James, on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say, James called police on himself after being on the run for 30 hours. The subway attack that injured multiple people in the New York City borough of Brooklyn Tuesday morning was initially considered an act of terrorism, an NYPD official told Newsweek shortly after the bloody incident. But the...



Read More...