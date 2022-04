Ex-Trump aide Stephen Miller appears before House Jan. 6 riot panel

April 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

​Stephen Miller, a former White House adviser to Donald Trump, ​appeared Thursday ​before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, according to a report. Fox News reported that Miller, who was subpoenaed in November along with a number of other former Trump administration officials, joined the committee virtually.



Read More...