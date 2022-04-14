Exec Of Defunct Green Energy Company Gets 6 Years In Prison For Role In Billion Dollar Ponzi Scheme

Green energy executive Robert A. Karmann, who was the chief financial officer for a now non-existent company, was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday for his role in a Ponzi scheme encompassing billions of dollars. Karmann was also ordered to pay $624 million in restitution for his involvement in fraudulent acts related to the DC Solar company, which made mobile solar generator units. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California, investors were given “generous federal tax credits” for purchasing the units. The investors were also falsely told that there would be consistent revenue...



