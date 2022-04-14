First Bus From Texas Arrives in Washington D.C. Filled With Illegal Aliens

April 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The first bus from Texas filled with dozens of illegal immigrants arrived in Washington D.C., Wednesday morning, blocks away from the U.S. Capitol building, Fox News reported. The bus pulled up right in front of a television news studio, Fox News correspondent John Roberts reported on Twitter. Federal officials were on the scene to process the migrants, who were each wearing a I.D. bracelet, and carrying a manila envelope. A week ago, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he was directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to transport migrants released from federal custody in Texas to the nation’s...



Read More...