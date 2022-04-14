Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs law banning abortion after 15 weeks: Republican says 'we are here to defend those who can't defend themselves'

Florida became the latest Republican-led state to clamp down on abortion rights after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law Thursday that bans the procedure after 15 weeks. Red states have launched a new wave of pro-life restrictions over the last year, as the Supreme Court weighs a historic challenge that could see federal protections on abortion rolled back completely. The Sunshine State's new law, which takes effect July 1, contains exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother's life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not make exceptions for rape, incest...



