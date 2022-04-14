Game of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt charged with sexually explicit communication with a minor

Game of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt has been arrested after allegedly engaging in sexually explicit online communication with a minor in another state. The LAPD served a search warrant at Gatt's home in Los Angeles on April 6 after they received information that he had been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines. Gatt was taken into custody on Wednesday after authorities served a search warrant at his home in Los Angeles. The LAPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Gatt after they received a tip that he was engaged in sexually explicit...



