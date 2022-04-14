Here’s a list of toxic assets that blew up….

April 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The big takeaway from all of this is that despite the crisis in money market funds during the Wall Street crash of 2008, federal regulators appear to have done very little to reform what Wall Street is allowed to stuff into money market funds – which are peddled to investors as safe and liquid. This might explain why the Boston Fed has adopted a mantle of silence about what went on in its MMLF bailout fund and why it has made journalists run an obstacle course to get at the facts.….



Read More...