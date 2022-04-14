Leftists Warn That If They Can’t Ban Opposing Viewpoints They’d Have To Actually Defend Their Beliefs

April 14, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—A growing number of left-leaning voices are concerned about a dangerous increase in free speech if Elon Musk buys Twitter. Early reports confirm that this is because they would have to debate their opponents, instead of just banning them.

The post Leftists Warn That If They Can't Ban Opposing Viewpoints They'd Have To Actually Defend Their Beliefs appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...