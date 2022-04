Maverick's Machinations: Musk, No Longer Twitter's Largest Shareholder, Gets Shot Down By Saudi Arabia's KHC; Will He Succeed In His Bid?

April 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Vanguard group, an asset management company, becomes largest shareholder of Twitter, according to latest SEC data. Musk's bid gets rejected by Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Company (KHC). They own a 5.2 per cent stake. Musk responds to Saudi Arabia's KHC by asking how much Saudi Arabia owns directly and indirectly, plus enquires about their views on freedom. SNIP



Read More...