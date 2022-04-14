Moment a confused looking Biden sticks out his hand and appears to shake thin air after falsely claiming in speech that he had also been a 'full professor' at UPenn for four years

April 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden looked lost again Thursday after finishing a speech on the nation's ongoing supply chain crisis when he turned around and stuck his hand out as if to shake hands - but there was no one else on stage. The blunder from 79-year-old Biden comes days after he looked disoriented during an event that saw former President Barack Obama visit the White House for the first time since leaving office. Immediately after ending the speech in Greensboro, North Carolina. with the signoff 'God bless you all,' footage from the event shows Biden turning to his right and seemingly...



Read More...