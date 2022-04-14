Ohio Supreme Court rejects district maps for 4th time

For the fourth time and by the same 4-3 margin, the Ohio Supreme Court threw out Republican-drawn maps on Thursday for new state legislative districts as unfairly favoring Republicans. The ruling gives the Ohio Redistricting Commission until May 6 to come up with an "entirely new" plan, more than seven months after state House and Senate maps were supposed to be in place. Immediate reaction from the Republican majority in the General Assembly was muted, with John Fortney, Senate majority spokesman, saying only that they are "reviewing the opinion." Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, a Republican, again joined the court's three...



