Resurfaced Video Shows Dr. Oz Praising Jussie Smollett After Hoax Attack

April 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Resurfaced video of TV host-turned U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz saying how much he “adores” and “loves” his friend, hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett is now going viral online after former President Donald Trump endorsed Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race. “Jussie Smollett, who has been on the show, who we all adore, was recently injured. It’s been called a hate crime,” Dr. Oz said on his show.



