Ron DeSantis: Extended Mask Mandate ‘Is the Biden Equivalent of Continuing the Beatings Until Morale Improves’

April 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The extension of the federal mask mandate for public transportation is based on “more COVID theater” and is “the Biden equivalent of continuing the beatings until morale improves,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said in a sharp statement on Wednesday. “Biden’s extension of the transportation mask mandate simply prolongs the misery that passengers and flight attendants are being forced to endure,” the governor said in a statement following the news of federal officials extending the mask requirement for public transportation yet again.



Read More...