Russian warship Moskva has sunk – defence ministry

April 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Russian warship that was damaged by an explosion on Wednesday has sunk, Russia's defence ministry has said. Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, was being towed to port when "stormy seas" caused it to sink, according to a ministry message. The 510-crew vessel was a symbol of Russia's military power, and has led Russia's naval assault on Ukraine. Kyiv claims it struck the warship with its missiles, but Moscow has made no mention of an attack.



