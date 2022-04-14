Sisolak announces $500M for affordable housing initiative

April 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak launched the “Home Means Nevada” initiative Thursday morning by announcing a $500 million program for affordable housing in Nevada. It will be the single largest investment in affordable housing in the state’s history and will complement the $300.7 million earmarked by the Nevada Housing Division earmarked for affordable housing projects through its tax-exempt bonding authority.



Read More...