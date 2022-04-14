Trump: Still Not Losing His Grip on the GOP (the Bulwark whines)

April 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

To get a sense of Trump’s power, look at the fate of Republican candidates he’s actively opposed. Anthony Gonzalez is retiring rather than face a challenger he couldn’t beat. Liz Cheney is in a world of trouble. Ditto Nancy Mace. Maybe Lisa Murkowski will be able to hold on because of the oddities of Alaska’s voting laws. (But maybe not.) Brian Kemp may be the exception who proves the rule. He has all the advantages of incumbency, and Trump still went all-in with his attempt to unseat him in a primary. So far, it hasn’t paid off. But the rule...



Read More...