Watch As Biden Shakes Hands With Thin Air After North Carolina Speech

April 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

resident Joe Biden appeared to offer a handshake to nobody in particular after finishing his Thursday speech in Greensboro, North Carolina. When the speech ended, the president turned to his right and put out his hand in thin air for a few moments before turning around and roaming the stage for several seconds. He then proceeded to the other side of the stage to shake hands with attendees in the audience.



Read More...