Alan Dershowitz to Defend Jan. 6 Client

April 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Despite "fundamentally" disagreeing with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol demonstrators over the 2020 presidential election, attorney Alan Dershowitz has taken one on as a client. Dershowitz will defend Brady Knowlton, 41, who’s facing five counts for entering the Capitol. "For me, it’s a simple one — I’m defending Brady’s First Amendment right to petition the government," Dershowitz told Newsmax on Friday from New York. "We’ve seen the video that shows he believed, and reasonably believed, he was welcomed to enter the Capitol as long as he did no damage and left when he was told to leave. He did that."...



