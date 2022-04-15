Biden Makes Deal With Ghost In Historic Ghost Gun Compromise

April 15, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

GREENSBORO, NC—After uproar from ghosts in response to Biden's ghost gun ban, Biden appears to have reached a historic compromise with the invisible departed spirit community. This week after a speech in North Carolina, he appeared to shake hands with a ghost after presumably coming to an agreement with him.

