Biden Makes Deal With Ghost In Historic Ghost Gun Compromise
April 15, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
GREENSBORO, NC—After uproar from ghosts in response to Biden's ghost gun ban, Biden appears to have reached a historic compromise with the invisible departed spirit community. This week after a speech in North Carolina, he appeared to shake hands with a ghost after presumably coming to an agreement with him.
