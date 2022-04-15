The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Makes Deal With Ghost In Historic Ghost Gun Compromise

April 15, 2022   |   Tags: ,

GREENSBORO, NC—After uproar from ghosts in response to Biden's ghost gun ban, Biden appears to have reached a historic compromise with the invisible departed spirit community. This week after a speech in North Carolina, he appeared to shake hands with a ghost after presumably coming to an agreement with him. 

The post Biden Makes Deal With Ghost In Historic Ghost Gun Compromise appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,

Leave Your Comment