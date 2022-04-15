Biden picks Michael Barr, who helped craft Dodd-Frank, for top bank regulatory role(Obama's former assist treasury secretary for financial institutions )

April 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden has nominated Michael Barr, one of the designers of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act that overhauled the financial regulatory system, to serve as the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator. Barr previously served as assistant treasury secretary for financial institutions under former President Barack Obama ...a Yale graduate and Rhodes scholar, currently serves as the dean of the University of Michigan’s public policy school.



Read More...