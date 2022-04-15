Catholic Charities Met Abbott’s Bused Migrants with Tickets to Ride Elsewhere

Neil W. McCabe, the national political editor of The Star News Network, reports from Washington’s Union Station, where Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott sent migrants who crossed the border into his state. A social worker from the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington told The Star News Network that she and other staffers from Catholic Charities, including Monsignor John Enzler, the local president provided the migrants with food, clothing, diapers and toys – and tickets to their requested destinations. Some of the migrants went to New York City, others went to Rhode Island, New Jersey, and Miami.



