China stages military exercises as bipartisan group of US lawmakers visit Taiwan

April 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

China said that its military staged exercises on Friday in response to U.S. lawmakers' official visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the drills conducted by the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command in areas opposite Taiwan were "a countermeasure to the recent negative actions of the U.S., including the visit of a delegation of lawmakers to Taiwan." "Taiwan is a sacred and inalienable part of Chinese territory. There is no room for any foreign interference on the Taiwan issue," its statement said.



