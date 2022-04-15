Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi

April 15, 2022

Corpus Christi:I thought this would be a good day to point out a few details about Corpus Christi, named for the body of Christ.The highways form a cross. That appears to have been planned (I'd be surprised it if weren't), along with the name "Crosstown Expressway."But there are some other interesting data points.The long "vertical" post is highway 358, which in Hebrew = "Messiah" --This is also the sum of the letters on the four faces of a dreidle: nun, gimel, hei, and shin -- 50 + 3 + 5 + 300The letters are the first letters of the Chanukah...



