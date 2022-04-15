Fighting Intensifies Around Mariupol, but Southern Port Resists

April 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that the country was seeking to break Russia's siege of Mariupol as Russia continued to assault the southern city and threatened to increase its missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. In his nightly address to the nation, Zelenskyy said he met with the country's military leaders to discuss the situation in Mariupol, where fighting raged around the city's Illich Steel and Iron Works plant. "The details cannot be made public now, but we are doing everything we can to save our people," Zelenskyy said. "The successes of our military on...



Read More...