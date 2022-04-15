Flight from big cities INCREASES despite end of pandemic with record numbers of homebuyers relocating from coastal cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle

April 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Flight from big cities INCREASES despite end of pandemic with record numbers of homebuyers relocating from coastal cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle to more affordable areas to beat inflation and work from home A report shows 32.3 percent of Redfin users were looking to move to a different metropolitan area in the first quarter of 2022 Those numbers are up from 31.5 percent a year ago and 26 percent in 2019 The company blames factors like skyrocketing home prices, rising mortgage rates and inflation as families look to find a more affordable place to live The top...



Read More...