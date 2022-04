Former FDA Official: FDA Is “Purposely Hiding Facts” About COVID Vaccine Side Effects

April 15, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

David Gortler, the former senior adviser to the FDA commissioner for drug safety said that the Food and Drug Administration is “purposely hiding facts” about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 mRNA shots. Gortler was an FDA medical officer before being appointed by the Donald Trump White House as senior adviser to the FDA …



Read More...