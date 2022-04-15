GOP Primary poll reveals huge lead for Brian Kemp, while Brad Raffensperger trails

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The race for Georgia’s governorship begins with the GOP Primary in just six weeks. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed David Perdue, but his attempt to unseat Brian Kemp isn’t showing up in the polls. CBS46 obtained a Landmark Communications survey of nearly 700 people which shows Kemp at the top of the poll with 52% support, David Perdue at 28%, and Kandiss Taylor with 10%. In the race for Georgia’s Secretary of State, Congressman Jody Hice has a commanding lead at 35%, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is at 18% and David Belle Isle has 10%...



