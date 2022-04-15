Guilty verdict in 2019 slaying of El Dorado Deputy Brian Ishmael at marijuana grow site Read more at: https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/crime/article260455332.html#storylink=cpy

April 15, 2022

A jury in Placerville on Friday convicted a man of second-degree murder in the shooting death of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael, who was killed in October 2019 responding to a bogus call about the theft of marijuana plants from an illegal grow site near Somerset. Juan Carlos Vasquez-Orozco, 22, who authorities say had been in the United States from Mexico illegally, also was convicted of assault with a firearm on three other deputies.



