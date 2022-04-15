Jesus died from dislocated shoulder caused by carrying the cross, priest claims

April 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

How did Jesus die? A priest – who used to be a doctor – claims he suffered from a shoulder injury that caused a major internal bleed. Reverend Prof Patrick Pullicino, former consultant neurologist at East Kent Universities Hospital Trust, came to his conclusion based on a study of the Shroud of Turin. He argued that the image on the shroud shows a man with a dislocated shoulder, pulled so far out of its socket that the right hand stretched four inches lower than the left. He wrote: ‘Because of this right arm stretching, the right subclavian/axillary artery was also...



Read More...