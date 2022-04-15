Mainland China, Taiwan will be unified despite US statements — China's Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. Chinese authorities intend to ensure the unity of mainland China and Taiwan at all costs, regardless of US statements, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday. "The Taiwan problem is the number one issue of our country's domestic policy. China should and definitely will be unified, we are ready to take the utmost measures for a peaceful unification with Taiwan," he said at a briefing replying to a question by TASS as to how Beijing assesses Washington's recent statement on the unacceptability of the reunification of Taiwan and mainland China by force. The spokesman...



