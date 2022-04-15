The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Man Announces Sanctions On Wife After She Invades His Side Of Bed Again

April 15, 2022   |   Tags: ,

NAMPA, ID—Local construction worker and faithful husband Joseph Smithereen has recently placed sanctions on his wife of fifteen years after she invaded his side of the bed, again.

The post Man Announces Sanctions On Wife After She Invades His Side Of Bed Again appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


