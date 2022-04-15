Man Announces Sanctions On Wife After She Invades His Side Of Bed Again
April 15, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
NAMPA, ID—Local construction worker and faithful husband Joseph Smithereen has recently placed sanctions on his wife of fifteen years after she invaded his side of the bed, again.
