Maxine Waters pays daughter another $24,000 in campaign cash, adding to $1.2M in previous payments

April 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Listen to this article 0:00 / 2:31 1X BeyondWords Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., paid her daughter another $24,000 in campaign cash during the most recent quarter, Federal Election Commission records reviewed by Fox News Digital show. Karen Waters, who has been organizing slate-mailing operations to bolster her mother's re-election for nearly two decades, and her company, Progressive Connections, have received more than $1.2 million since 2003 for campaign services, including "slate mailer management" fees and "campaign managing services." A "Citizens for Waters" campaign committee filing from earlier this week shows that the younger Waters received $24,000 from the committee between...



