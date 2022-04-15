Meet Joe Tsai, owner of the Brooklyn Nets…. and propagandist for the Chinese Communist Party

April 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

ESPN has written a long profile about Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, and it highlights how he has brought his support of the Chinese Communist Party to the NBA. According to ESPN, Tsai “personifies the compromises embedded in the NBA-China relationship, which brings in billions of dollars but 'requires the league to do business ' with an authoritarian government. “Tsai believes much of the criticism he receives is politically motivated by people who purposely distort his views, according to sources close to him,” the ESPN report reads. Tsai thinks there isn't a humans rights problem in China because about 80%-90%...



Read More...