Music of freedom with the wife of the Polish ambassador in Kiev, Mrs. Monika Cichocka

April 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Okean Elzy,IRA, Stokłosa Collective Orchestra- "embrace me" Music of freedom is an international charity initiative aimed at supporting refugees and victims of Russian aggression. Together with the wife of the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Kiev, Ms. Monika Cichocki We present to you the first piece of"music of freedom". We would like to inform you that all those involved in the creation of this video and video have waived their fees.



