NYC Mayor Blasts BLM Silence Over Crime Spree: "I Thought Black Lives Mattered?"

How long until Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams - who is black - will find himself facing the firing squad of liberal cancel-tards after he dared to criticize the Black Lives Matter movement over their silence amid the surge in crimes in his city and the seeming daily murders of black children.

During an interview with NY1 - initially focused on the arrest of Frank James, who now faces a federal terrorism charge for shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train - a clearly exasperated Adams declared after being asked by the host how to handle the increasing number of shootings occurring in the city (as she cited that over a dozen shootings took place on Wednesday night alone):

"By being consistent with our message. Here’s my question that I put out to the city. Hey, I thought black lives matter. Where are all those who stated ‘black lives matter?’" "Then go do an analysis of who was killed or shot last night. I was up all night speaking to my commanders in the Bronx and Brooklyn," he said. "The victims were Black. Many of the shooters were Black."

Adams concluded to a rather shocked NY1 anchor:

"If Black lives matter, then the thousands of people I saw on the street when [George] Floyd was murdered should be on the streets right now stating that the lives of these Black children that are dying every night matter," adding, "we can’t be hypocrites."

As DailyCaller notes, since taking office in January, Adams has clashed with Black Lives Matter Greater New York and its co-founder, Hawk Newsome, over the city’s policing policies.

“Eric Adams has a lot of good ideas but he doesn’t have a plan," Newsome told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer in February.

Since the beginning of the year, crime rose in New York City by more than 75% from the same time frame in 2021, according to New York City Police Department data. Black people were victims of 65% of murders and 74% of shootings in 2020, the New York Times reported.