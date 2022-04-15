Pew poll: Being Black is central to sense of identity for most Black Americans

April 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Black adults in America are nearly 40 points more likely than the general population to say that their racial background is central to the way they think about themselves, according to a new poll from the Pew Research Center, and how Black Americans view their racial identity affects their sense of connection with the Black community locally, in the US and around the world. Overall, 76% of Black adults say that being Black is extremely (54%) or very (22%) important to how they think about themselves. Majorities across demographic and political subsets of the Black population feel this way. "Whether...



